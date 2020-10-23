Fire at Mumbai Mall, 3,500 Residents Adjacent Tower Evacuated

A level-5 fire broke out a mall in central Mumbai’s City Centre Mall in Nagpada on Thursday, 23 October.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown and no injuries have been reported so far.

Around 3,500 residents of the neighbouring 55-storey residential tower were also evacuated, NDTV reported.

According to NDTV, twenty-four fire trucks are at the site and around 250 firefighters were present at the site.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the site on Thursday.