Fire at Mumbai Mall, 3,500 Residents Adjacent Tower Evacuated
The cause of the fire is yet unknown and no injuries have been reported so far.
A level-5 fire broke out a mall in central Mumbai’s City Centre Mall in Nagpada on Thursday, 23 October.
Around 3,500 residents of the neighbouring 55-storey residential tower were also evacuated, NDTV reported.
According to NDTV, twenty-four fire trucks are at the site and around 250 firefighters were present at the site.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the site on Thursday.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
