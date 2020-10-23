FIR Against Republic TV Staff for ‘Defaming’ Mumbai Police
Republic TV called the move a “brazen abuse of office”.
An FIR has been registered against four journalists of the news channel, Republic TV, for allegedly defaming the Mumbai Police and trying to cause "disaffection" among members of the police force, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 23 October.
What is the FIR All About?
The FIR has been filed at the NM Joshi Marg police station under section 3 (1) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, read with Section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The complainant in the case is sub-inspector Shashikant Pawar of the Special Branch. The accused listed include Sagarika Mitra, deputy news editor; Shivani Gupta, anchor/senior associate editor; Shawan Sen, deputy editor; Niranjan Narayanaswamy, executive editor; and, editorial staff and newsroom incharge for the concerned report getting aired, and others.
According to PTI, the FIR pertains to a report run by the channel about a 'revolt' against the city police commissioner by senior officials. By airing the report, the accused have committed offences amounting to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force and defaming Mumbai Police, the FIR stated.
Republic TV’s Response
In response, Republic TV said, "In a brazen abuse of office, the Mumbai Police has booked the entire Editorial Staff of Republic and achieved a new global feat of state machinery trying to muzzle the voice of the free media."
