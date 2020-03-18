FIR Against Maharashtra Store Over ‘Anti-Coronavirus’ Mattress Ad

A case was registered against the owner of a furniture shop in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Wednesday, 18 March, for issuing a misleading advertisement which claimed that the mattresses sold at his shop were resistant to COVID-19.

The accused, whose name was not disclosed by police, owns two furniture showrooms in Bhiwandi.

On 13 March, an advertisement ran in a Gujarati newspaper which implied that the “anti-coronavirus mattresses” sold at this particular store were ‘resistant’ to the novel coronavirus.