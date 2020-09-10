FCRA Nod to Sri Harmandir Sahib a Pathbreaking Move: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 10 September, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to allow the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar in Punjab, calling it a “pathbreaking” move.
Shah said that the move taken by the prime minister will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers. He expressed his views a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under his guidance granted a five-year FCRA licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib.
“PM Narendra Modi Ji is blessed that Wahe Guruji has taken Seva from him. The decision on FCRA at the Sri Harmandir Sahib is a pathbreaking one which will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers," Shah said in a series of tweets.”
“The Modi government's decision to allow FCRA to the Sri Harmandir Sahib deepens the connection of Seva between the Sangat globally and the Sri Darbar Sahib. A blessed moment!” Shah added.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib for five years after the Golden Temple management applied for the FCRA registration on 27 May 2020.
At the Golden Temple, the management aims to run a free community kitchen, give financial assistance to the poor and needy, including children.
So far, the management, under the aegis of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has been able to fulfill these objectives through domestic donations.
Now, it will also be able to receive foreign contributions to meet expenses on these noble endeavours. The Golden Temple is not only one of the main religious places of the Sikhs, but also a symbol of human brotherhood and equality.
Everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or race can seek spiritual solace and religious fulfillment without any hindrance at the holy place.
(This article has been republished with IANS permission)
