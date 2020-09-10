FCRA Nod to Sri Harmandir Sahib a Pathbreaking Move: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 10 September, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to allow the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar in Punjab, calling it a “pathbreaking” move.

Shah said that the move taken by the prime minister will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers. He expressed his views a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under his guidance granted a five-year FCRA licence to Sri Harmandir Sahib.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji is blessed that Wahe Guruji has taken Seva from him. The decision on FCRA at the Sri Harmandir Sahib is a pathbreaking one which will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers," Shah said in a series of tweets.”