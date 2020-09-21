Amid Concerns Over Aadhaar Rule, LS Passes FCRA Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday, 21 September, passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 to make the earlier law more stringent and make Aadhaar mandatory for registration and to give the government powers to stop utilisation of foreign funds by an organisation through a "summary enquiry".

The Bill, which seeks amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, proposes to include "public servants" in the prohibited category and decrease administrative expenses through foreign funds by an organisation to 20 percent from 50 percent earlier.

Moving the Bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his junior and Minister of State of Home Nityanand Rai said this law does not breach the right of any organisation if they follow the law and do not get distracted from their purpose.

"We only take action against any organisation under the rule when they do not follow the law. Where is the breach of their rights in it," he asked earlier in the day.