Yet Again, Girl Raped & Set Ablaze; This Time, in Fatehpur

A panchayat was held between the families over the matter on Friday, where they agreed that the two will get married but will have to stay separately until then.

“The houses of the girl and the accused are next to each other. In the panchayat, the girl and the accused were present, the girl's parents and many people from the village were also attending. They were made to promise... Villagers say the accused was still at the panchayat when they noticed the smoke. We have registered a case based on the family's complaints and are investigating,” said Sujeet Pandey, Additional Director General of Police, Prayagraj Zone, reported NDTV.

The initial investigation hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a suicide attempt by the woman, reported The Hindustan Times.

Last week, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two men she’d accused of raping her. They were arrested the same day. The girl later died during treatment at a Delhi hospital.