Yet Again, Girl Raped & Set Ablaze; This Time, in Fatehpur
An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze in a village in Fatehpur district – which neighbours Unnao – on Saturday, just days after the brutal murder of the Unnao rape victim.
“I was raped and set on fire when I was alone at home,” the girl, who has suffered 90 per cent burns, told reporters when she was taken to the hospital.
The 22-year-old accused is her distant relative and the incident took place at her house in a village that comes under the jurisdiction of the Hussainganj police station, Circle Officer Kapil Dev Mishra said, according to PTI.
On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed her to a local community health centre from where she was referred to the Kanpur hospital.
An FIR has been registered for rape (Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code) and attempt to murder (Section 307) against the 24-year-old accused, who is on the run.
“The victim is on oxygen support. She has been taken to the mini operation theatre. Once she is stable we will shift her to the burn ward,” said Dr Anurag Rajoria, Medical Officer at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, reported NDTV.
A panchayat was held between the families over the matter on Friday, where they agreed that the two will get married but will have to stay separately until then.
“The houses of the girl and the accused are next to each other. In the panchayat, the girl and the accused were present, the girl's parents and many people from the village were also attending. They were made to promise... Villagers say the accused was still at the panchayat when they noticed the smoke. We have registered a case based on the family's complaints and are investigating,” said Sujeet Pandey, Additional Director General of Police, Prayagraj Zone, reported NDTV.
The initial investigation hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a suicide attempt by the woman, reported The Hindustan Times.
Last week, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two men she’d accused of raping her. They were arrested the same day. The girl later died during treatment at a Delhi hospital.
