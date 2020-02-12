FASTag to be Available Free of Charge till 29 February

To further enhance electronic toll collection, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive FASTag fee till 29 February, the government said on Wednesday, 12 February.

The government has rolled out the FASTag-based toll collection system across more than 527 national highways in the country.

“In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at NH fee plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag between February 15 and 29, 2020,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.