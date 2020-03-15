Farooq Abdullah Appeals to J&K Parties for Release of Detainees
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday appealed to all political leaders in the erstwhile state to unite in appealing to the Centre for bringing back all detainees lodged in jails outside the union territory on "humanitarian" grounds.
In his first statement after being released on Friday, the 82-year-old leader, who is at present a Lok Sabha member said,
He also said, "While we would like to see them all released as soon as possible, pending that they should be shifted to JK. This is a humanitarian demand and I hope others will join me in placing this demand in front of the government of India."
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )