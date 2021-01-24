Farmers Can Hold Tractor Rally, But After the R’Day Parade: Police

According to NDTV, the permission came after two rounds of meetings.



The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at “designation spots.”

According to NDTV, the police also said that the permission was granted only to show respect for the farmers’ demand.

The farmers have promised a peaceful rally that will take place on a road encircling the city and will not overlap with the traditional Republic Day parade, according to NDTV.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has according to ANI, instructed ‘all officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security’, to remain ‘in ready position, to move at short notice for law and order arrangements in connection with the Kisan tractor rally’.