Farmers’ Protests: SKM Announces 4-Hour Railway Blockade on 18 Feb
“All toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll free,” Samyukta Kisan Morcha also wrote in its statement.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a body of farmer unions on Wednesday, 10 February, announced a four-hour nationwide rail roko (railway blockade) to be held from 12 pm to 4 pm on 18 February in a bid to escalate the protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.
In a press note, the body, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, also announced that toll collection will be suspended in Rajasthan from 12 February.
“All toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll free,” the statement read.
Further, they informed that programmes such as a candle march will be organised on 14 February to honour the martyred soldiers of the Pulwama attack.
“On 16 February, the farmers will show solidarity throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Sir Chhoturam,” the press note added.
Earlier this month, the farmer unions had organised a three-hour chakka jam (road blockade) to display their resistance towards the contentious laws.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the agriculture laws for over 75 days. While the government has expressed possibility for amendments and given a 1.5-year stay on the laws, the farmer bodies have been agitating for their complete revocation.
