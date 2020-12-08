70-Yr-Old to BCom Student, Meet the People Behind Farmers’ Protest

The protests by farmers against the three contentious laws reached a crescendo on Tuesday, 8 December, with the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farm leaders making a mark in several parts of the country.

The borders of Delhi-NCR have become the epicentre of the agitation. Not just the farmers, people from other walks of life have also joined in to express solidarity.

At the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, The Quint spoke to a motley group of people who are part of the protests in one way or the other. Here's a snapshot of who they are and why they are protesting.