Cops Arrest Protesters, Use Tear Gas as Farmers Agitate in Sirsa

Farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa, on Wednesday, 6 October, took to the streets to protest agains the new farm laws.

They, however, clashed with the police as they tried to march towards the residence of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The police used water canons and tear gas, in a bid to disperse the protesting farmers.

Many protesters were also subsequently detained by the police.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, who along with VM Singh of AIKSCC, was part of the protest, was also detained on Wednesday.

According to The Hindu, 70 people were detained by the police on Wednesday.