Farmer Donates 10-Bedded Hospital After Son Died in Road Mishap

Having vowed to ensure no one individual meets with his son’s fate, Hemandra Patidar, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district has constructed a 10-bedded ‘Shivam ward’ alongside the Primary Healthcare Centre to ensure timely medical intervention to all those in need.

Shivam, elder of Hemandra’s two sons, died fighting for his life at the district hospital in Ratlam a few hours after meeting with a road accident two years ago.