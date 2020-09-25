Farmers Across India Hit the Streets, Demand Modi Govt’s Response

In Uttar Pradesh, farmers protesting against the agri bills passed in parliament earlier this week blocked the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway for a few hours on Friday. The protesters also burnt stubble in the middle of the road and shouted slogans against the Centre, demanding withdrawal of the bills. Farmers also blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghaziabad to protest the bills.

Farmers from the Lakhimpur Kheri district have also gathered in protest. Protests have also been reported from many districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Baghpat and Barabanki.

In Maharashtra, farmers protested in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad, Nanded, Yavatmal and Buldhana. Meanwhile, led by Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association President P Ayyakannu, farmers held their protest outside the Collectorate in Trichy while carrying human skulls in their hands.

On 24 September, farmers’ body in Punjab began the ‘rail roko’ agitation in the state, which will continue till 26 September. Fourteen pairs of passenger trains running from the Railways’ Ferozepur division were cancelled for the next three days in view of the protests against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.