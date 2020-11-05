FAQ: What Are the New Govt Guidelines for International Arrivals

What are the procedures for seeking exemption from quarantine?

All travellers need to submit self-declaration form on the online portal http://www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel, or physically after arrival at the respective health counters.

Passengers should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo facility/home quarantine/self-monitoring of their health for 14 days, or as warranted.

Each passenger will have to submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.