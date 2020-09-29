‘RJD Will Give 10 Lakh Pistols’: Fadnavis Takes a Dig at Tejashwi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, 29 September, took a dig at the leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs.

Addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers in Patna, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said: “I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols, and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers,” news agency ANI reported.