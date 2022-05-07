Three Workers Injured in Explosion at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur
The company said that three contract employees sustained injuries.
An explosion took place at a Tata Steel coke plant unit in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning, injuring three contract employees, Tata Steel said in a statement.
The blast sound was heard at 10:20 am. The company tweeted in the afternoon, “Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works.”
The company added that three contract employees sustained injuries. Two of them were discharged while one of them is currently under observation.
According to a PTI report, Tata Steel said in a statement, "We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted that the district administration in coordination with Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy recovery of those injured.
