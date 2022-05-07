ADVERTISEMENT

Three Workers Injured in Explosion at Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur

The company said that three contract employees sustained injuries.

An explosion took place at a Tata Steel coke plant unit in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning, injuring three contract employees, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The blast sound was heard at 10:20 am. The company tweeted in the afternoon, “Today morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works.”

The company added that three contract employees sustained injuries. Two of them were discharged while one of them is currently under observation.

According to a PTI report, Tata Steel said in a statement, "We wish to inform that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process."

(Photo accessed by The Quint) 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted that the district administration in coordination with Tata Steel management is taking action for speedy recovery of those injured.

