Explained: What Is The Drug Case Against Rhea Chakraborty?

The case that Chakraborty is now embroiled in began with the NCB searching and arresting two drug dealers who were dealing with 'ganja' and other forms of marijuana. As they investigated that, they found that these dealers had connections to Showik Chakraborty who is Rhea's brother, as well as to the late actor's manager and domestic help.

What they found eventually was that drugs were being procured by the domestic help and manager for Sushant Singh Rajput at the request of Showik Chakraborty, who was reaching out to the drug dealers.

In the interrogation that followed, the NCB found that the payments that were being made to these drug dealers were being made with Rhea Chakraborty in the know.

What the found after they interrogated Rhea is that she used to sometimes procure these drugs and pay for them. On that basis, the NCB, taking a leap of logic, said that Rhea was involved in an entire 'drug syndicate', because they found that the drug dealers are at the centre of this supply to many actors and others in the Bollywood circle.

They've asked for her custody because they want to investigate this further and that's where the case is at this point in time.