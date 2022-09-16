Ex Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to Join BJP Next Week

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next week.

Singh will also merge his newly-formed party with the saffron camp.

The former Punjab chief minister had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister.

Singh (80) will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will be among those to follow Singh on Monday, PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal told PTI.

Other office bearers and district presidents of the PLC will join the BJP in a separate event in Chandigarh next week, Baliawal added.