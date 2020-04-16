Ensure Adequate Arrangements for Migrant Workers: Centre to States.

States and union territories have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food for migrant labourers and people stranded due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, according to an official communique issued on Thursday, 16 April.

The directive assumes significance as there have been recent instances of migrants unrest in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Besides, there are reports that migrant labourers were facing problems in arranging food and shelter for them and their families due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.