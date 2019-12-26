Elgar Case: Cops to Seek FBI’s Help to Recover Hard Disk Data

Pune Police have decided to seek help from FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the US, to retrieve data from a damaged hard disk seized from the house of Telugu poet Varavara Rao, an official said on Thursday, 26 December.

Rao was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. The hard disk, seized from his house during a raid in August 2018, was earlier sent to four forensic laboratories which failed to recover any data.