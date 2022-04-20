Elgar Case: Justice Jadhav Recuses Herself, 3rd Judge To Do So This Year

Earlier, in February, Justice S S Shinde had recused himself from hearing cases pertaining to the matter. Before that, in January, Justice Prasanna B Varale had recused himself from hearing the plea by Rao seeking extension of medical bail. Thereafter, Justice Varale also recused himself from hearing other Elgaar Parishad matter.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 13 April, had dismissed pleas filed by Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, who had sought permanent medical bail and permission to shift to his residence in Hyderabad, Telangana, citing ill health and high expenses in Mumbai.

The court, however, extended the interim bail granted to Rao by three months so that the octogenarian can undergo cataract surgery.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had permitted Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, to meet his nonagenarian mother for two days, from 8 to 10 March, in Chandrapur. This came three months after the death of his brother and Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde, who died in an encounter with Maharashtra police personnel on 13 November 2021.

