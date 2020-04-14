Elgar Parishad Case: Anand Teltumbde at NIA Office to Surrender

Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde on Tuesday, 14 April, reached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mumbai to surrender in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, his lawyer said.

Advocate Mihir Desai said Teltumbde reached the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai to surrender.

Teltumbde and several other civil liberties activists were booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

The activists were booked initially by the Pune Police following the violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima.