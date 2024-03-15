'Lottery King', ED Target: Who is Highest Electoral Bonds Donor Martin Santiago?

'Lottery King', business tycoon, central agencies' target — business tycon Santiago Martin's Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd emerged to be the top donor to political parties via electoral bonds in the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, 14 March.
With Rs 1,368 crore, Martin's firm donated the most to political parties using electoral bonds between 2019-2024, while also facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department for alleged getting illegal monetary gains by violating provisions of the Lottery Act.
What is Future Gaming? Who is Martin Santiago? Why is he constantly under ED scanner?
Here's all we know:
Who is Martin Santiago?
Founded in December 1991, Future Gaming And Hotel Services Private Limited was registered in Coimbatore by Santiago Martin.
According to Martin Santiago's website, he got into trading at the age of 13 and over the years developed a network of lottery trading across the country. His business is spread across India, largely in the south. Over the years, he also expanded his businesses to Sikkim, West Bengal, Punjab, and Maharashtra, and Myanmar.
Other than lottery, Santiago has businesses in the sectors of real estate, construction, alternative energy, visual media entertainment, textiles, hospitality, health care, education, software and technology, property development, agro, online gaming, casinos, and building materials.
His website states: "He has been highlighted by numerous news paper articles, business magazines and reports including Business World and the Economic Times, as the highest personal taxpayer in India having paid up to Rs. 1 billion per year in tax alone”.
“On his silver jubilee wedding anniversary Mr Santiago Martin and his family received the personal apostolic blessing of the Holy Father Pope Benedict XVI," his website claimed.
What are the Probes Against Martin?
Future Gaming and Martin are currently being probed by several central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.
In 2019, the ED launched a money laundering probe against Martin alleging that the company and its sub-distributors had "criminally conspired" to illegally retain unsold lottery tickets in Sikkim and claim top prizes on unsold tickets to gain money to the tune of Rs 910 crore.
Martin’s assets worth Rs 173 crore were also frozen by the ED in July 2022 as a part of the probe. In May 2023, assets worth another Rs 457 crore were attached.
In October 2023, the Income Tax raided Martin's properties in Coimbatore in a parallel probe. Raids on Martin and his son-in-law Aadhav Arjun's properties were also conducted in April 2023 and September 2022.
On 9 March 2024, the ED raided properties of Aadhav Arjun at 10 locations in a case of alleged sand mining in Tamil Nadu, ETV Bharat reported. Interestingly, in February 2024, Arjun was appointed the general secretary of the Dalit political outfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
(With inputs from India Today, News Minute, The Hindu, Economic Times, and ETV Bharat).
