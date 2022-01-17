Booked in UP for Flouting COVID Norms, Bhupesh Baghel Urges EC To Be ‘Impartial’

An FIR has been registered in Noida's Sector 113 against Bhupesh Baghel, and others for allegedly flouting COVID norms on Sunday, 16 January, Noida police said. The charges are that the Chhattisgarh CM violated Section 144 and certain sections of the Epidemic Act.

The District Election Officer complained to the Assistant DCP (Noida Police), who cited the Election Commission (EC) order that prevented five or more people from congregating at a venue for campaigning purposes.