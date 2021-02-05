EdTech Companies Asked to Take Down ‘Misleading Ads’ : Pokhriyal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 4 February that several EdTech companies that are involved in the process of teaching coding to children have been asked to remove certain advertisements, reported Careers360.

The minister said that few of these advertisements were “impractical and misleading the customers” upon being questioned in the parliament.

“These ads were related to teaching coding to young children with impractical and misleading expectations,” Pokhriyal was quoted as saying by NDTV.