Editors Guild Hosts New Webinar on Reporting From Conflict Zones

The first edition, scheduled at 4 pm on 15 December, is going to discuss 'Reporting from North East India', with an eminent panel of speakers – Sanjoy Hazarika, Ranju Dodum, Teresa Rehman and Pradip Phanjoubam.

Sanjoy Hazarika is a human rights activist, author and journalist globally-known for his contribution in designing and developing innovative strategies for inclusive health and governance.

Teresa Rehman is an award-winning journalist and has worked at several publications, including India Today, The Telegraph and Tehelka.

Ranju Dodum has also worked for several international and national media organisations like The Telegraph, The Washington Post, The Citizen, The Hindu and Livemint.

Pradip Phanjoubam is the editor of Imphal Free Press and the author of The Northeast Question: Conflicts and Frontiers.