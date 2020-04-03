Editors Guild Condemns Govt’s Stance on News Coverage of COVID-19

The Editors Guild of India and PEN Delhi released statements on Thursday, 2 April, condemning the recent government PIL before the Supreme Court, which placed the blame on the media for causing panic among migrant workers leading to their mass movement in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the PIL, the Centre sought a direction from the apex court that “no electronic/print media /web portal or social media shall print/publish or telecast anything without first ascertaining the true factual position from the separate mechanism provided by the central government.”

The Supreme Court in its ruling directed the media to “refer to and publish the official version about the developments.”