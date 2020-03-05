ED Raises 51 Cr Auctioning Nirav Modi’s Rolls Royce, Other Assets

Since the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of auctioning four properties of the businessman, three commercial and one residential, the civic body has also written a letter to the agency asking to pay property tax dues as early as possible.

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area of Mumbai and two commercial ones are at Kohinoor City in suburban Kurla. Besides, the residential property is located at Kalina, a senior civic official said.

Property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore is outstanding against the four properties, the official said, adding that they have already attached three properties – two commercial and one residential – and the process of attachment of the fourth is in process.