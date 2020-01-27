ED Claims 'Money Link’ Between PFI & CAA Protests, Group Denies

The Enforcement Directorate has found that the recent violent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had a "financial link" with the Kerala-based outfit PFI, official sources cited by PTI claimed on Monday, 27 January.

The agency, which is probing the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) since 2018, has allegedly found that at least Rs 120 crore were deposited in bank accounts in western Uttar Pradesh after the Act was passed by Parliament late last year.

It is suspected that these funds were used by PFI affiliates to fuel anti-CAA protests in various parts of UP, sources claimed, citing the findings of the Enforcement Directorate probe report.

They added that the ED has shared these findings with the Union Home Ministry.