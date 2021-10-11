E-Rickshaw Driver Dies in Bulandshahr After Allegedly Being Beaten by UP Police

An e-rickshaw driver died in Chaudhera village of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (UP), after two police officers allegedly assaulted him on Sunday, 10 October, reported The Indian Express. However, the police said that the e-rickshaw driver, Gaurishankar, "wasn't beaten up" even as two police officers have been suspended in the matter.

Meanwhile, Gaurishankar's family has alleged that he was beaten up by the booth in charge and a constable posted at the Pandawal police post in Chaudhera village, which led to his death.

The incident comes just days after Manish Kumar Gupta, a 38-year-old business person, had been injured in a raid conducted by the UP Police at a Gorakhpur hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday, 29 September. He had sustained injuries in the raid and was hospitalised but later succumbed to his injuries.