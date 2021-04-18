Dushyant Chautala Requests PM Modi to Resume Talks With Farmers
The farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for nearly five months at the Delhi borders.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 17 April and urged him to resume talks with protesting farmers who at Delhi’s borders, and reach an “amicable conclusion”.
Chautala requested PM Modi to constitute a committee of three to four senior cabinet ministers to resume talks with the agitating farmers.
“Our Annadattas are on the roads at the Delhi border, agitating in respect of the newly enacted three farm laws of the central government… It is a matter of concern that such an agitation has been going on for over 100 days,” Chautala wrote in the letter.
The state’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday had appealed to the farmers to postpone the protest due to the sudden rise in coronavirus cases.
"Last year, economic activity had stalled due to the lockdown, which took about six months to get back on track. Therefore, we have to keep in mind that the economic cycle should continue in the state and that no one is adversely affected as well,” Khattar said.
“We have no problem with those who protest. However, at this time due to Covid-19 life may be put in danger. This is not the right time to protest,” he added.
