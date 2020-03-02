Dubai-Based Indian Chef Sacked Over Online Rape Threat: Report

People who post abusive messages on social media can be tried under the UAE Cybercrime law which stipulates stiff penalties such as jail terms and/or fines between 50,000 and 3 million dirhams, reports Gulf News.

Last March, an Indian staff member at Dubai-based Transguard Group was sacked and deported for posting a comment on Facebook celebrating the terror attacks in New Zealand that left 50 dead.

In June 2018, a supervisor at an Abu Dhabi firm was fired after he uploaded a Facebook video in which threatened to kill Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In 2017, another Keralite was terminated from his job for sending offensive Facebook messages to an Indian journalist.