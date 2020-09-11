Dragon on the Dialogue Table: What Jaishankar-Wang Yi Meet Implies

India and China signed the historic Panchsheel agreement on 29 April 1954 which enshrined the five principles of mutual co-existence. That certainly didn’t help build any bridges and couldn’t stop the Sino-Indian war of October 1962 that killed hundreds on both sides.

Almost 58 years later, India and China have reached a five-point consensus in the meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The five points broadly speak about continuation of dialogue, disengagement at the border, not allowing differences to become disputes, respecting past border agreements and new trust-building measures.

Jaishankar in the more than two-hour long meeting is believed to have strongly raised concerns on aggression by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and stressed on the need to maintain peace and tranquility.