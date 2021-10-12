'Don't Panic, Have Enough Coal': Govt's Reassurance Amid Power Outage Concerns

Amid growing concerns over the shortage of coal and subsequent power outages, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday, 12 October, said that there were no threats to power supply and urged people not to panic. He said that Coal India Ltd has “22 days' stock of coal” with it.

Joshi said that Monday saw a record coal supply and added that the coal ministry is making every effort to meet the country's demand.

According to ANI, Joshi said: "Yesterday, we supplied 1.94 million tons, the highest ever supply of domestic coal."