Don’t Need India’s Consent: US on Navigation Laws Off Lakshadweep
Any activity within the EEZ that is up to 200 nautical miles from its shores needs prior permission as per laws.
The US Navy on Friday, 9 April, released a statement on its navigational rights west of Lakshadweep Islands, citing international laws and said that it does not need India’s consent in the matter.
USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, asserted freedom approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the US Navy said in a statement.
The US Navy’s Stand
“US Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international laws and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international laws allow,” the statement by the US Navy read.
“India requires prior consent for military exercises in its exclusive economic zone, a claim inconsistent with international laws. This freedom of navigation upheld rights, freedom and lawful use of sea recognized in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims,” it added.
The US Navy further said that it will continue to conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as it has done in the past.
“FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements,” the statement read.
What the Laws Say
Every coastal country’s EEZ extends to 200 nautical miles (370km) from its shores. Any activity within the EEZ or Indian waters needs prior permission as per Indian laws. The country in question has exclusive rights to all resources in the water.
Any military activity in the EEZ reportedly requires India’s permission.
Indian government officials told IANS that it’s unusual for such a statement to be released, adding that if it was an innocent passage it wouldn’t be an issue.
“We don't object to normal transiting. But if there has been an operational exercise without informing then it needs to be taken up,” official sources told IANS.
