Do People Not Trust CM Mamata?: BJP as 'New TMC' Posters Come Up in Kolkata

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Some posters appeared saying that a new face is coming in TMC. Does it mean that people no more trust Mamata Banerjee and that TMC needs a new face? People are against TMC’s loot. The party’s days are numbered.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that the government was attempting to divert people's attention away from its corrupt practices.

“Some people are uncomfortable with the pictures that revealed mountains of cash at multiple locations in the state. That is why to change the fact, it was done (posters were put up), but Bengal’s people are aware of the truth," he said.

Refuting this, TMC vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar stated that Banerjee is the supreme leader of the party, asserting that there was no contention over the fact.

“She is the Supreme leader and there is no doubt about it. Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated time and again that Mamata Banerjee is our only leader," Majumdar told ANI.