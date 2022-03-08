TN Minister’s Daughter Asks Bengaluru Police to Protect Her, Husband from Father

The daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister on Monday, 7 March, approached the Bengaluru police seeking protection from her father. Jayakalyani has sought protection from her father and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu.

According to Jayakalyani, both she and her husband, Satish Kumar, have been receiving death threats after they got married on Monday. "I suspect the role of my father behind this. I am an adult. We both love each other and have got married. We were given death threats, therefore we have approached the Bengaluru police commissioner seeking protection," she said in a public statement.

She submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday.