DMK Candidates Taunt PM Modi, ‘Invite’ Him to Their Constituencies

Twitter handles of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates in Tamil Nadu have been busy “welcoming” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the poll-bound state and asking him to “campaign” in their constituencies. Confused? Well, this is the DMK’s sarcastic jibe at the PM and the BJP, hinting that victory margins of DMK candidates will increase in seats where Modi campaigns.

Modi is in Tami Nadu campaigning for the AIADMK-NDA alliance candidates. Most of the DMK candidates used identically worded tweets, asking the Prime Minister to campaign for their rivals in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

“Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir,” Anitha Radhakrishnan, DMK candidate from Tiruchendur tweeted.