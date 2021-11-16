Disrupts Chain of Succession: Officials Decry Centre's Move on Tenure Extension

Several bureaucratic officials have expressed their blatant disapproval of Centre's gazette notification on extending the tenure of Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the union government can, 'if it considers necessary, give extension in service to Defence Secy, Home Secretary, IB Director, Secretary of R&AW for such periods as it may deem proper on a case to case basis, subject to the condition that the total term of extension does not exceed two years'.

A serving senior bureaucrat, who spoke to NDTV, has brought centre's move under fire, saying that many senior officials are reeling from the decision as it will disrupt the chain of succession in these institutions.

"At least three to four batches will be eliminated each time," the official said, NDTV reported.

He went on to say that officers who work to to get on top of the hierarchy in these agencies will not require 'different types of skills' to climb to the top.