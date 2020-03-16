Discharge Petition Rejected, Bishop Accused of Rape to Face Trial

A trial court on Monday, 16 March, dismissed a discharge petition filed by Bishop Franco Mulakkal in connection with the case of alleged rape of a nun in which he is the prime accused.

In his plea filed before the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Bishop Franco had claimed that prima facie there was no case to frame charges against him.

Dismissing the plea, the trial court said the bishop should stand for trial in the rape case. The bishop's lawyer said an appeal would be filed in the high court against the trial court order.