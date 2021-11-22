Did a Kangaroo Court in Odisha Lead a Man to Suicide?

“They virtually killed my husband, in the guise of adjudicators and by pronouncing strange orders. They forced my husband to kill himself “ said the wife of a man who reportedly killed himself to escape the trauma of insults meted out by a kangaroo court in an Odisha village.

Sunand Behera had gone to consult a doctor at the local Primary Health Center in Khatia, in Nayagarh district, with one of his relatives, seriously ill. Not able to find the doctor at the hospital, Sunand was upset and had an argument with the doctor over the phone.

The next day, the doctor lodged a complaint with the local village body, which has the power to adjudicate over several disputes. Usually, such bodies, or ‘kangaroo courts’ comprise the ‘Mukhia’ (head) of the village and a few of his cohorts. The body is usually a self-appointed entity, often with a regressive mindset.