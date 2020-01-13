Dhotis & Sarees: New Dress Code for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath

The famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple.

According to the new rule, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional ‘dhoti-kurta’ while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.