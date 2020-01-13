Dhotis & Sarees: New Dress Code for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath
The famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple.
According to the new rule, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional ‘dhoti-kurta’ while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity.
The decision to this effect was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.
Though the dates for implementing this new rule have not been announced yet, sources have said that the step will be taken soon.
