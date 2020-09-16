Fadnavis Writes to Centre, Urges Onion Export Ban be Lifted

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on 15 December, urging the Centre reconsider the ban on export of onions.

In his letter, Fadnavis pointed out that onions cultivated in Maharashtra are in high demand in the overseas markets and fetch a good price for farmers. The ex-CM added that the move has left farmers in the state dejected. He concluded the letter by urging the Centre reconsider the ban.