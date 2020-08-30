Delhi Court Denies Bail to Pinjra Tod Activist Devangana Kalita

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, however, said that the provision of UAPA has been rightly invoked in the case.

In May, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Kalita and another member of the group for their alleged role in the anti-CAA protests, which led to violent clashes in the Jafrabad area during the riots in North-East Delhi earlier this year.

Besides this case, she also was arrested in two other cases related to the Delhi riots.