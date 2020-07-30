Despite COVID-19, Over 90% Want to Buy & Not Rent Houses: Survey

An increasing number of consumers in the country are reportedly eyeing investment in real-estate as one of the most viable asset classes, compared to purchasing gold or investing in fixed deposits.

As per a survey by JLL India, of 2,500 prospective homebuyers from major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Pune, among others, 91 percent of the respondents said they wanted to buy a home when asked to choose between buying and renting.