Democratic Countries Must Unite in Post-COVID World: PM Modi to EU
He also expressed his sympathies at the brunt Europe had to bear due to the pandemic.
All democratic countries must come together to deal with new economic challenges in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the European Union on Wednesday, 15 July
Addressing the India-EU Summit 2020, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that he wants the India-EU relationship to strengthen further and is working towards this. “For the same, we must work on a long-term strategic perspective,” he said, as quoted by IANS.
“We must also build an action-oriented agenda which can be implemented. India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is useful for peace in the world,” PM Modi added.
Highlighting that both India and the EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism, inclusiveness, respect for international institutions, multi-lateralism, freedom and transparency, PM Modi made a strong pitch for even stronger relations between EU and India, particularly in the post-COVID era.
According to IANS, PM Modi also expressed his sympathies at the brunt Europe had to bear due to the pandemic.
Noting India has sent medicines to nearly 150 countries, he stressed that the country's pharma companies can contribute to the global attempt to deal with the pandemic.
Citing how the India-EU summit in March had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he, however, expressed happiness at being able to connect through virtual medium.
Summit Held in Cordial Atmosphere: MEA
After the summit, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said that India and EU reaffirmed their strong commitment to global peace and security; disarmament and non-proliferation; and to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing and countering radicalisation. India and the EU will intensify exchanges and cooperation in this regard, the MEA said.
MEA Secretary (West), Vikas Swarup, said in a media briefing that the summit was held in a very cordial atmosphere marked by mutual respect and appreciation between the leaders.
“Our relationship with EU is very active. It covers virtually all dimensions. EU is our largest trading partner for goods with trade exceeding $100 billion. We also have a large services trade of approx $40 Billion,” Swarup said.
“An important outcome of the Summit is the decision to establish a high-level dialogue at level of the ministers to guide the development of trade relations as well as trade and investment agreements in the context of trade & investment agreement,” he added.
(With inputs from IANS.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.