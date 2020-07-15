Democratic Countries Must Unite in Post-COVID World: PM Modi to EU

All democratic countries must come together to deal with new economic challenges in the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the European Union on Wednesday, 15 July

Addressing the India-EU Summit 2020, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that he wants the India-EU relationship to strengthen further and is working towards this. “For the same, we must work on a long-term strategic perspective,” he said, as quoted by IANS.

“We must also build an action-oriented agenda which can be implemented. India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is useful for peace in the world,” PM Modi added.