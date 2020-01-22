Civil Liberties Eroding: India Slips 10 Spots in Democracy Index

Based on their total score, the countries are classified as one of four types of regime: "full democracy" – scores greater than 8; flawed democracy – scores greater than 6 and less than or equal to 8; hybrid regime – scores greater than 4 and less than or equal to 6; authoritarian regime – scores less than or equal to 4".

India was included in the "flawed democracy" category.

Meanwhile, China's score fell to 2.26 in the 2019 index, and the country is now ranked 153rd, close to the bottom of the global rankings.

"Over the past year discrimination against minorities, especially in the north-western region of Xinjiang, has intensified. Digital surveillance of the population continued apace in 2019, representing a further constraint on individual freedoms," the report said.