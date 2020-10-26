‘Democracy Being Hollowed out’: Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that India’s democracy is at the crossroads with the “pillars of a democratic system of governance under assault”.

In an opinion piece in Hindustan Times on Monday 26 October, Sonia Gandhi said: “The fundamental right to freedom of expression has been systematically suspended through suppression and intimidation. Dissent is deliberately stifled as “terrorism” or branded as an “anti-national activity”.

She added that institutions meant to uphold the rights of citizens been co-opted or subverted. “The Indian State now diverts attention from real problems of the people by pronouncing bogus threats to “national security” everywhere,” she added.