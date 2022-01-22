Delhi Wakes Up to Light Rain, Minimum Temperature at 11.5 Celsius

Delhi on Saturday, 22 January, woke up to light rains and low visibility, even as cold wave continues to ravage the national capital and its surrounding areas.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Saturday morning. Thunderstorm and rain are likely to continue in Delhi throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a 9 am weather update said: "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali... during next 2 hours."