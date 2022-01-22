Delhi Wakes Up to Light Rain, Minimum Temperature at 11.5 Celsius
Thunderstorm and rain are likely to continue in Delhi throughout the day.
Delhi on Saturday, 22 January, woke up to light rains and low visibility, even as cold wave continues to ravage the national capital and its surrounding areas.
The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Saturday morning. Thunderstorm and rain are likely to continue in Delhi throughout the day.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a 9 am weather update said: "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali... during next 2 hours."
The light shower has improved the air quality in the capital but still remains in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor'. It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in its bulletin.
The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, two notches below normal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.